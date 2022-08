MotoGP 2011 – preliminär kalender

March 20 – Qatar – Doha Losail (Evening race)

April 3 – Spain – Jerez de la Frontera

April 24 – Japan – Motegi

May 1 – Portugal – Estoril

May 15 – France – Le Mans

June 5 – Catalunya – Catalunya

June 12 – Great Britain – Silverstone

June 25 – Netherlands – Assen (Saturday Race)

July 3 – Italy – Mugello

July 17 – Germany – Sachsenring

July 24 – United States – Laguna Seca (Only MotoGP class)

August 14 – Czech Rep. – Brno

August 28 – Indianapolis – Indianapolis

September 4 – San Marino and Riviera di Rimini – Misano

September 18 – Aragon – Motorland Aragon

October 16 – Australia – Phillip Island

October 23 – Malaysia – Sepang

November 6 – Valencia – Ricardo Tormo – Valencia

Gilla Gilla Laddar in …