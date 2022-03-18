Suzuki ger humanitärt stöd till Ukraina

Som ett humanitärt stöd till de som drabbats av den ryska invasionen av Ukraina har Suzuki Motor Corporation beslutat att donera totalt 1 miljon euro från Suzuki och Suzuki-koncernens företag i Europa till FN:s flyktingkommissariat (UNHCR).

Så här skriver Suzuki: ”Rysslands invasion av Ukraina är en stor tragedi som orsakar stort mänskligt lidande för det ukrainska folket. Först och främst går våra tankar från Suzuki MC till alla människor som nu slåss för sina liv och sin frihet. Utöver de bidrag som KGK koncernen i form av pengar och förnödenheter har skickat, kom detta pressmeddelande från vår huvudman Suzuki Motorcycle, Japan, för att visa sitt engagemang och omtanke.”

”Suzuki to Provide Humanitarian Support for Ukraine As a humanitarian support for those affected by the events taking place in Ukraine, Suzuki Motor Corporation has decided to donate a total of 1 million Euros from Suzuki and the Suzuki Group companies in Europe to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), etc. The donation can help ensure that those forced to flee their homes are sheltered and safe. We wish that the situation will be brought to an end as soon as possible, and that there will be peace for all.”

